Ex-Tokyo Games Exec Raided over Dubious Money

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo prosecutors Tuesday raided the house of a former executive board member of the Tokyo Games organizing committee over the money he allegedly received from Japanese apparel maker Aoki Holdings Inc. <8214>.

The special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office searched some places related to the former member, Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, including his house in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward.

Aoki Holdings was an official supporter of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The organizing committee's members were defined as quasi-public servants and banned from receiving money or goods in connection with their duties.

The special squad is looking into the dubious money flow while considering establishing the case on suspicion of bribe-taking.

Takahashi is believed to have received some 45 million yen via a consulting firm for which Takahashi serves as chairman from Aoki Holdings over the four years to autumn 2021, when the Tokyo Games closed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]