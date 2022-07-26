Japan's Kishi Admits Support from Unification Church Members

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tuesday that members of the religious group known as the Unification Church worked for him as volunteers in his past election campaigning.

Followers of the group worked as volunteers, making telephone calls to ask for votes and doing other work related to the campaigning, Kishi told a press conference.

"The members helped me as volunteers rather than the Unification Church supporting me. It's necessary to have many supporters to get elected," Kishi said.

He declined to say whether he will receive such support in the next election.

Kishi is the younger brother of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot during a stump speech July 8.

