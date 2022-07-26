JR Train Reservations Increase 2.7-Fold for Bon Period

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--The number of train seat reservations for the "Bon" summer holiday period in August increased about 2.7-fold from the year-before levels, according to six Japan Railways Group companies' announcements on Tuesday.

The increase is slower than expected, due to the ongoing surge in new coronavirus cases, the companies said.

As of Monday, 1.4 million seats were booked for Shinkansen bullet trains between Aug. 10 and 17, up about 2.8-fold, and 330,000 seats for other trains, up some 2.4-fold.

Aug. 11 is expected to be the busiest day for downbound trains including those from Tokyo, and Aug. 14 for upbound trains including those to the capital.

Among the six companies, reservations for trains run by East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, more than doubled year on year but was only about 60 pct of the levels in the summer of 2018, before the coronavirus pandemic began.

