Japan Logs 196,494 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 196,494 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the second-highest daily count, next only to the 200,939 marked on Saturday.

The figure nearly tripled from a week earlier amid the rapid spread of the highly contagious BA.5 omicron subvariant.

The number of severely ill patients increased by 22 from Monday to 271, while 115 new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed.

New infection cases hit record highs in 14 of the country's 47 prefectures.

In Tokyo, new cases nearly tripled from a week earlier to 31,593, exceeding 30,000 for the first time in three days. Five new deaths were confirmed in the Japanese capital.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]