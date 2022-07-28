FOCUS: Planned Cabinet, LDP Reshuffles Spotlight Ex-PM Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--The fate of former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is attracting attention in connection with personnel reshuffles planned for early September by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Many observers believe that improving ties with Suga would be crucial to making the Kishida administration more stable. Some speculate that Kishida will offer a cabinet post to him when reshuffling the cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership team.

Meanwhile, Suga is taking a wait-and-see stance following the July 8 death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, putting off a plan to launch a study group led by himself.

The power structure of the Kishida administration may change depending on the moves Kishida and Suga will make, observers said.

"It goes without saying that the right people should be given the right jobs," Kishida told a press conference July 14. "I'm not at a point to speak about any specific plans."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]