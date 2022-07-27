Tokyo Police Boosting Security Ahead of Abe's State Funeral

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police are putting all-out efforts to beef up security with two months to go until the state funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which is expected to draw many world leaders.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department is examining and reviewing its security measures as critics point to possible security flaws over the fatal shooting of Abe during an election campaign speech in the city of Nara on July 8.

"Failure would be inexcusable" as the funeral attracts a lot of attention, said a senior MPD official.

The department set up a security team led by Deputy Superintendent-General Masashi Yamamoto on July 15, the day after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the government's plan to hold a state funeral for Abe.

In order to devote its energy for the security, the MPD postponed personnel changes scheduled for between late August and mid-September until after the Sept. 27 funeral for Abe.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]