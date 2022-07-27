Indonesia Announces Complete Removal of Japan Food Import Curbs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday announced the complete removal of his country's import restrictions imposed on Japanese food products following a nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, in March 2011.

The president made the announcement when he held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

Kishida said that the restriction removal would lift up the spirits of people in areas affected by the March 2011 major earthquake, tsunami and nuclear accident.

Indonesia had required radiation-free certificates for imports of meat, vegetables and other food products from Miyagi, Yamagata and five other Japanese prefectures, in response to the triple meltdown accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> tsunami-crippled Fukushima No. 1 plant.

The two leaders also exchanged views over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's hegemonic actions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]