Ex-Aoki Chm.'s Home Raided over Suspected Bribery

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo prosecutors raided on Wednesday the house of a former chairman of Aoki Holdings Inc. <8214> over alleged bribery of a former executive board member of the Tokyo Games organizing committee.

The special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office searched the house of Hironori Aoki, 83, the founder of the Japanese apparel maker, in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward.

Aoki Holdings, an official supporter of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, is suspected of providing money to the former executive board member, Haruyuki Takahashi, 78.

The secretariat of the committee corporation in liquidation, located in the Tokyo metropolitan government office, was also searched as a related location.

On Tuesday, the squad searched Takahashi's house in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward and the headquarters in Tokyo's Minato Ward of advertising giant Dentsu Inc., which was commissioned to solicit official sponsors.

