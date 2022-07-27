Hagiuda Named to Double as Green Transformation Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda has been named to concurrently hold a new ministerial post created for promoting green transformation as part of decarbonization efforts, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said Wednesday.

Hagiuda will be in charge of coordinating administrative matters handled by various government agencies in a bid to implement measures to achieve green transformation, Kihara said.

The Japanese government will hold a meeting on Wednesday afternoon of relevant ministers including Hagiuda and experts to discuss green transformation measures, including programs to facilitate investments aimed at transforming the country's energy market and industrial structures.

