Japan Logs Record High of 209,694 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed a record high of 209,694 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, an increase of about 1.37-fold from a week earlier.
The number of severely ill patients rose by 40 from Tuesday to 311, while 129 new fatalities linked to COVID-19 were logged.
New infection cases hit record highs in 25 of the country's 47 prefectures, including Saitama and Kanagawa.
In Tokyo, 29,036 new COVID-19 cases were reported, a 1.4-fold increase from a week earlier. Six new deaths were confirmed in the Japanese capital.
The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo rose 80.8 pct from a week before to 30,099.9. The number of severely ill patients rose by three from Tuesday to 24.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]