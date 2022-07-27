Tokyo Confirms 29,036 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 29,036 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a 1.4-fold increase from a week earlier.

Six new COVID-19-linked deaths were confirmed in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infection cases rose 80.8 pct to 30,099.9. The number of severely ill patients rose by three from Tuesday to 24.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]