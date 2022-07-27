4 TEPCO Ex-Execs Appeal Compensation Order

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Four former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> on Wednesday appealed a district court ruling ordering them to pay a total of about 13 trillion yen in compensation over the 2011 triple meltdown at its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, their lawyer said.

Former TEPCO Chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata and the three others had been sued by shareholders over the nuclear disaster. The shareholders, who had sought 22 trillion yen in compensation, also filed an appeal against the Tokyo District Court ruling.

The ruling said a long-term tsunami risk assessment released by a Japanese government body was reliable and that Katsumata, former TEPCO President Masataka Shimizu and former executive vice presidents Ichiro Takekuro and Sakae Muto neglected to take measures while recognizing the risk.

It concluded that the nuclear accident could have been prevented and ordered the four former executives to pay the shareholders a total of 13,321 billion yen.

The shareholders demanded that TEPCO seize the assets of the four, as the ruling can be executed provisionally.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]