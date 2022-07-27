Japan to Draw Up "Green Transformation" Timetable by Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Wednesday held the first meeting of its "green transformation" panel, set up to spearhead decarbonization efforts.

The government plans to draw up a green transformation timetable by the end of the year to promote 150-trillion-yen public and private investments for decarbonization over the next decade.

At the day's meeting, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called on the panel to identify by its next meeting issues on which political decisions are required, such as measures to support the introduction of renewable energy, storage batteries and energy-saving technologies, as well as the restart of nuclear power plants.

Kishida also instructed the panel to consider measures to secure stable supplies of electricity and gas, amid rising resource prices and domestic power supply shortages against a backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The government aims for greenhouse gas emissions in fiscal 2030 to be down 46 pct from fiscal 2013 and for net zero emissions by 2050.

