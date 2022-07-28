Volcanic Alert for Sakurajima Lowered to Level 3

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency has lowered its volcanic alert for Sakurajima, a volcano in the southwestern Japan city of Kagoshima, to Level 3, which calls for restrictions on entry to the volcano, from Level 5, the highest on the warning system, which urges evacuation.

The change took effect as of 8 p.m. Wednesday (11 a.m. GMT).

Also, the agency narrowed the area for which it calls for strict vigilance to within 2 kilometers of the crater of the Minamidake peak of Sakurajima and the nearby Showa crater from within 3 kilometers of the two craters.

The municipal government of Kagoshima lifted an evacuation order that had been issued for 51 people from 33 households.

At 8:05 p.m. Sunday, an explosive eruption occurred at the Minamidake crater. Large volcanic rocks flew to areas some 2.5 kilometers of the crater.

