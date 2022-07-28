Kishida Planning to Visit Saudi Arabia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting Saudi Arabia in late August to call for larger oil production amid soaring energy prices, Japanese government sources said Wednesday.

The trip to Saudi Arabia comes as Kishida is scheduled to visit Tunisia for a summit of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development on Aug. 27-28. He may also visit other oil producing countries such as the United Arab Emirates.

U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia this month. Kishida held talks with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud in Tokyo last week and called for cooperation to ensure stability in oil prices.

