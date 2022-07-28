Japan Governors Seek New Measures against BA.5 Omicron Variant

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prefectural governors urged the central government Thursday to work out new measures and policies tailored to responding to the highly contagious BA.5 omicron coronavirus variant.

The request was included in an emergency set of proposals, which was compiled in the face of the seventh COVID-19 infection wave in Japan and was adopted unanimously by those attending a two-day meeting of the National Governors' Association from Thursday.

The governors also called for financial support from the state for infection prevention measures introduced by local governments.

At the meeting, held in the western Japan city of Nara, Shinji Hirai, governor of Tottori Prefecture and president of the association, questioned whether Japan should be implementing the same COVID-19 measures as before in responding to the spread of the BA.5 variant.

"The country needs to break away from measures devised for tackling the spread of the delta or other previous variants," he said.

