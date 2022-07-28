58 Injured in Monkey Attacks in Yamaguchi

Newsfrom Japan

Yamaguchi, July 28 (Jiji Press)--There have been many reports of humans being attacked by monkeys in a residential area of the Ogori district of the western Japan city of Yamaguchi, with a total of 58 people suffering injuries, such as bites, as of noon Wednesday (3 a.m. GMT).

The city is on high alert, believing that multiple monkeys are harming citizens as attacks are continuing after a monkey was captured after being shot by a tranquilizer gun.

The first of the series of the attacks occurred on July 8, when a monkey entered a house by opening a screen window and scratched a baby's leg.

At first, monkeys targeted children including nursery kids taking a nap and elementary school students as well as elderly people. But they later started attacking adult males.

While no serious injuries have been confirmed, an official of the nature preservation department of the Yamaguchi prefectural government sounded an alarm, saying that monkeys are "becoming increasingly violent."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]