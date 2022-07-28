Prosecutors Raid Aoki Headquarters over Suspected Bribery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo prosecutors raided the headquarters of Aoki Holdings Inc. <8214> in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Thursday over the firm's alleged bribery of a former executive board member of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee.

The special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office has been conducting searches for three days in a row over the case. It has raided the home of Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, the former executive board member, the home of Hironori Aoki, 83, the Japanese apparel group's founder and former chairman of Aoki Holdings, the headquarters of advertising giant Dentsu Inc. and the secretariat of the committee corporation in liquidation.

According to sources, the Aoki side paid a total of about 45 million yen to a consulting firm for which Takahashi serves as chairman as consulting fees since autumn 2017.

Aoki Holdings signed a contract to become a Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics official supporter with the organizing committee in October 2018 and made uniforms for referees and others in the Games.

Dentsu, at which Takahashi previously worked as an executive, was in charge of soliciting sponsors for the Games. Many of the members of the committee's marketing division, which was in charge of sponsor selection and contract procedures, were those on loan from Dentsu.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]