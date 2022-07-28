Japan Sado Mine Seen Missing 2023 UNESCO Heritage Inscription

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--The Sado gold mine site in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, is unlikely to be included in UNESCO's World Cultural Heritage list in 2023, cultural affairs minister Shinsuke Suematsu suggested Thursday.

UNESCO told Tokyo that there are insufficient points in the recommendation form for the site submitted by the Japanese government, which has prevented the screening process for the site's 2023 listing from moving forward, Suematsu told reporters.

The government plans to resubmit its recommendation by Feb. 1 next year.

After reporting the development to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Suematsu said that it appears "difficult" for the site to make the UNESCO heritage list next year as hoped by Japan.

This year, discussions at the World Heritage Committee have stalled due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to Suematsu.

