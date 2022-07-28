40 Pct of Students Lack Sense of Growth thru College Life

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Some 40 pct of students who entered universities in fiscal 2020 do not feel a sense of growth through their college life amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a Japanese survey showed Thursday.

The proportion of such people stood at 39.6 pct among sophomores, who started their university life in fiscal 2020, when the coronavirus began to rage across the country, according to the survey by Benesse Educational Research and Development Institute.

The share rose 8.0 percentage points from the previous survey conducted five years ago, according the institute affiliated with education service provider Benesse Holdings Inc. <9783>.

The institute believes that the result reflected an expansion of remote classes and restrictions on interactions with friends.

The latest survey, carried out online in December 2021, received answers from 4,124 first- to fourth-year university students nationwide.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]