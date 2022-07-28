Japan Confirms 2nd Monkeypox Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Japan, the health ministry and the Tokyo metropolitan government said Thursday.

The patient, a man in his 30s who lives in North or Central America, is hospitalized at a medical institution in Tokyo and is in a stable condition.

According to the ministry and the metropolitan government, the man developed fatigue July 21 before entering Japan. He later developed a rash in his mouth and visited a medical institution in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The nationality of the patient has not been disclosed. It is unclear whether he has any links to Japan's first monkeypox patient.

"He is highly likely to have been infected before entering the country," the health ministry said.

