Japan Marked Highest Number of New COVID-19 Cases Last Week

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan had the world's highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the week ended Sunday, data released by the World Health Organization on Wednesday showed.

The number of new cases in Japan rose 73 pct from the previous week to around 969,000, according to the data.

The United States had the second-highest figure, with around 860,000 cases, down 3 pct, followed by Germany, with around 570,000 cases, down 16 pct, and Italy, with 530,000 cases, down 26 pct.

The number of new weekly COVID-19 deaths was highest in the United States, at 2,637.

Globally, around 6.6 million new cases and over 12,600 new fatalities were reported.

