Parliamentary Speech for Abe Likely to Be Postponed

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering postponing a parliamentary speech mourning slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, initially expected next week, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The LDP has proposed convening a parliamentary session Wednesday for a three-day run and holding the speech for Abe on the final day. But opposition parties have rejected the schedule.

Opposition parties claim that the government should first explain the legal grounds for a state funeral for Abe, set for Sept. 27. He was shot to death while making a stump speech in the western city of Nara on July 8.

They also demand that the parliamentary session run for a longer period to enable deliberations on the state funeral, a response to surging COVID-19 cases and soaring prices.

The speech for Abe is now expected to be given at another parliamentary session expected to take place in autumn, the sources said.

