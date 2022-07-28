KDDI Network Disruption in Early July Affected Over 30 M. Users

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--KDDI Corp. <9433> submitted a report on its major network disruption earlier this month to the communications ministry on Thursday, saying that over 30.91 million users in total were affected across Japan.

It was one of the largest network disruptions ever in the country, regarded as a serious incident under the telecommunications business law.

According to the report, the disruption affected voice calls by some 23.16 million users and data communications by over 7.75 million users. The situation continued for 61 hours and 25 minutes from 1:35 a.m. on July 2 to 3 p.m. on July 4.

As the cause of the disruption, the report identifies a setting error during router maintenance work. As many users tried to get reconnected to the network, the major telecom company restricted data flows in order to reduce the load on the network.

KDDI initially said the disruption affected up to 39.15 million subscribers, but has revised the figure based on surveys later.

