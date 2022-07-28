Japan Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Record High Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed over 210,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, hitting a record high for the second straight day.

On Wednesday, Japan reported the previous all-time high of around 209,600 cases.

The highly contagious BA.5 omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the country, with Tokyo confirming a record 40,406 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

In the Japanese capital, the daily case number rose 1.3-fold from a week earlier to surpass the 40,000-mark for the first time. The previous record high was 34,995 cases logged Friday.

On Thursday, Tokyo had seven new COVID-19 fatalities. The seven-day average of new infections rose 66.4 pct to 31,318.1.

