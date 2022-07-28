Experts Raise Alarm over Explosive COVID-19 Spread in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo is continuing to see an explosive spread of COVID-19 infections that is impacting social functions such as the medical system, experts said Thursday.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has surpassed the peak of the sixth wave of infections, the experts said at a meeting of the Tokyo metropolitan government.

They added that many people were becoming infected or becoming close contacts of patients, facing restrictions on their ability to work.

"We will improve consultation and testing regimes so that infected people can properly access medical services," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said at a press conference following the COVID-19 monitoring meeting.

The metropolitan government said that it will distribute antigen kits to allow people to undergo COVID-19 testing at home, as the surge in cases is leaving people increasingly unable to receive medical examinations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]