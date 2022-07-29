G-7 Foreign Chiefs Condemn Myanmar's Activist Executions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major industrial nations have released a joint statement condemning the executions of four pro-democracy activists by Myanmar's military junta.

The executions "show the junta's contempt for the unwavering democratic aspirations of the people of Myanmar," said the statement, issued on Thursday.

Expressing "deep concern" about the human rights situation in Myanmar, the G-7 foreign ministers called on the military regime to free all political prisoners and those arbitrarily detained and to return the country to a democratic path.

Also in the statement, the ministers urged the military regime to implement a five-point agreement reached with other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which includes a point to immediately end violence.

The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

