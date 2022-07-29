Japan Governors Want Scope of Contact Tracing Reduced

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prefectural governors Friday released an emergency proposal urging the central government to exempt people from COVID-19 contact tracing if they are within a certain time from their latest vaccinations.

The National Governors' Association compiled the proposal to deal with the current seventh wave of novel coronavirus infections in the country at a two-day meeting in the western city of Nara that closed Friday.

"We want the state to prepare options of measures fitting the current infection situation so that we can choose from them. There is no time to lose," Tottori Governor Shinji Hirai, president of the association, told a press conference after the meeting.

The association also adopted a Nara declaration expressing their commitment to working together with the central government to overcome "one of the most difficult times in the post-World War II period," marked by the prolonged COVID-19 crisis and soaring prices.

In the emergency proposal, the governors said that the spread of the highly contagious BA.5 omicron variant is "affecting the maintenance and continuity of social functions."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]