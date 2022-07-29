Japan to Review Internship Program for Foreign Trainees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will review its internship program for foreign technical trainees through discussions at a panel of experts to be created by the end of this year at the earliest, Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa suggested Friday.

"Some people say that there's a discrepancy between the program's purpose of making international contributions and the reality of the program being used to secure labor to cover manpower shortages," he told a press conference. "I think that's a fair-enough point."

By steadily deepening discussions at the panel to be established under a council of relevant cabinet ministers, the government aims to reach a historic conclusion for the long-standing issue, he said.

He released a summary of issues compiled by his study group on the technical internship program.

The group met 11 times between February and June for discussions on ways to review the technical internship system and another program to grant residency status to foreign people as specified skilled workers.

