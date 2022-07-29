Tokyo to Introduce COVID-19 Self-Testing System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Amid the seventh COVID-19 infection wave in Japan, the Tokyo metropolitan government will introduce on Wednesday a system in which people displaying COVID-19 symptoms can self-test at home and register their results online if they test positive.

The system is aimed at easing the burden on medical institutions at a time when COVID-19 infections are spreading faster than before in the Japanese capital.

The metropolitan government plans to make the self-testing and registration system available to people in their 20s, who have a lower risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms than other age groups, for the time being before gradually expanding the availability to cover other age groups.

The new system "will help residents resolve their concerns swiftly," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told a press conference on Friday.

Applications for antigen test kits will be accepted through the metropolitan government's website from Monday. About 50,000 to 70,000 test kits a day will be prepared. Test kits, if applied for in the morning, are expected to be delivered the following day.

