Japan Logs 221,442 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 221,442 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up by some 26,000 from a week before and the third consecutive day above 200,000.

The daily COVID-19 death toll topped 100 for the fourth straight day, with 122. The number of severely ill patients rose by 30 from Thursday to 376.

New cases hit record highs in 11 of the country's 47 prefectures. Of the 11, Hokkaido had 6,594 cases, while Saitama and Fukuoka saw 13,155 and 14,060 cases, respectively.

In Tokyo, new cases numbered 36,814, up by some 1,800 from a week earlier, though down from the record 40,406 marked Thursday. Five new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo rose 49.7 pct from a week before to 31,578. The number of severely ill patients dropped by one from Thursday to 26.

