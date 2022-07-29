Stalled Minimum Wage Talks in Japan to Resume Monday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Stalled talks to decide minimum wages in Japan will resume on Monday, the labor ministry said Friday.

A subcommittee of the Central Minimum Wages Council, which advises the labor minister, will meet to discuss minimum wages for fiscal 2022, which started in April.

The focus is on whether management and labor representatives can bridge gaps between them regarding the sizes of pay increases and the basis for calculations.

Both sides agree on the necessity of raising minimum wages amid inflation. Many small businesses, however, are financially weak due to higher materials costs.

The two sides were unable to reach an agreement Monday, and no meetings have been held since.

