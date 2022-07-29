Japan Average Life Expectancy Marks 1st Drop in 10 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--The average life expectancy dropped from the previous year for both Japanese men and women in 2021, down for the first time since 2011, when the Great East Japan Earthquake occurred, a health ministry survey showed Friday.

The average life expectancy of Japanese men fell 0.09 year to 81.47 years and that of Japanese women dipped 0.14 year to 87.57 years. Both figures were the second-highest on record, after those in 2020.

According to the ministry, the average life expectancy was shortened by 0.1 year for men and 0.07 year for women in Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic's effects were greater than 0.03 year for men and 0.02 year for women in 2020.

"While the impact of the novel coronavirus was seen to a certain degree, we don't think the (upward) trend over the last decade has reversed," a ministry official said.

