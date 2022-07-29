4 China Govt Ships Enter Japanese Waters around Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., July 29 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard ships intruded into Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa on Friday.

It was the first such incursion into Japanese waters around the isles since July 8.

The four Haijing ships crossed into the waters to the south of Uotsurijima in the Senkaku island group at around 4:30-4:40 p.m. (7:30-7:40 a.m. GMT), according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in the Okinawa capital of Naha.

The Chinese vessels left Japanese waters at around 6:30 p.m.

The Japanese-administered islands are claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

