Hayashi, Blinken Vow Close Communication over Extended Deterrence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed Friday to continue to communicate closely to secure the reliability and strength of extended deterrence, including a nuclear umbrella.

The two ministers, meeting in Washington, affirmed that they will work to bolster the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Hayashi and Blinken shared opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in the Indo-Pacific region, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two agreed to strengthen cooperation with allies and partners.

The ministers also confirmed that they will work together to address issues related to China. They reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The two also shared grave concern over North Korea's nuclear and missile development. They confirmed close cooperation between Japan, the United States and South Korea to achieve the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]