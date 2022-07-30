Nippon Ishin Approves Resignation of Party Head Matsui

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) approved the resignation of party leader Ichiro Matsui at a virtual convention on Saturday.

The party will hold an election on Aug. 27 to choose Matsui's successor. The resignation of co-founder Matsui is expected to influence the party's future.

In a speech at the convention, Matsui, mayor of the western city of Osaka, said that Nippon Ishin "has been gaining strength little by little with support from party members."

"I want everyone to gather forces to take the party to the next level to implement polices as the force of numbers is what counts in politics," he said.

Nobuyuki Baba, co-leader of the party, has expressed his eagerness to run in the leadership race. Mizuho Umemura, a member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, is also willing to run.

