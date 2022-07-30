Japan to Review COVID-19 Classification
Newsfrom JapanPolitics Health
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is planning to review its current classification of COVID-19 once the ongoing seventh wave of infection calms down, people familiar with the matter said Saturday.
The move is in response to a decrease in the rate of COVID-19 patients developing severe symptoms.
COVID-19 is currently classified into Category II, the second-highest on the five-stage scale of seriousness of infectious diseases.
Once the classification is lowered, less stringent response will become possible over the disease. The government is considering ceasing to count all COVID-19 cases.
The COVID-19 classification needs to be reviewed, a government source said, adding, “We’ll discuss it once the seventh wave ebbs.”
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]