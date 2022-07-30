Chinese Children Invited to Watch "Doraemon" Movie

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, July 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Embassy in Beijing on Saturday invited 150 people, including Chinese children, to watch a dinosaur-featuring movie in the "Doraemon" popular Japanese robotic earless cat anime series.

The event was held in hopes that children in China feel a close connection with Japan through anime ahead of the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between the two countries in September.

Lida Xing, an associate professor at the China University of Geosciences, took part in the event and talked about the dinosaurs featured in the film.

A big fan of the Doraemon series ever since he was a child, Xing named fossilized footprints of a new dinosaur discovered in China's Sichuan Province "Eubrontes nobitai" after the main protagonist of the series, Nobita Nobi, last summer.

At Saturday's event, participants were also able to touch a replica of a dinosaur fossil set up at the venue, as well as ask Xing questions.

