Japan Confirms 222,305 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 222,305 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, an increase of about 21,000 from a week before and the fourth consecutive day above 200,000.

Across the country, 101 new COVID-19 deaths were reported. The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by 27 from Friday to 403.

New cases hit record highs in Fukushima, Tochigi, Fukui, Okayama, Hiroshima and Okinawa prefectures.

In Tokyo, 33,466 new cases were confirmed, an increase of 768 from a week before and the 11th straight day of week-on-week gains.

Twelve new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the Japanese capital. The seven-day average of new cases rose 37.4 pct from a week earlier to 31,687.7. There were 24 severely ill patients, a drop of two from Friday.

