Japan Confirms 197,792 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 197,792 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, an increase of about 21,000 from a week before but the first decline below 200,000 in five days.

The number of severely ill patients rose by 24 from Saturday to 427. Eighty-three new deaths from COVID-19 were reported.

In Tokyo, 31,541 new cases were confirmed, an increase of 3,429 from a week before and the 12th straight day of week-on-week rise.

Eight new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Japanese capital. The seven-day average of new cases rose 31.1 pct from a week earlier to 32,177.6. There were 23 severely ill patients, down by one from Saturday.

