Japanese Man Detained in Myanmar

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, July 31 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese man in his 20s was detained by Myanmar security authorities in Yangon Saturday when he was near people demonstrating against the country's military.

The man has been in custody at a Yangon police station and the Japanese Embassy in Myanmar has been demanding his early release, according to people familiar with the situation.

The Japanese man appears to be documentary producer Toru Kubota, who was reportedly filming protests. He was detained together with two other people and his camera and other equipment were seized, according to eyewitnesses.

Japanese freelance journalist Yuki Kitazumi was temporarily detained by Myanmar security authorities while covering protests in Yangon in February last year.

Kitazumi was arrested at his home in April that year and indicted on charges including spreading fake news. He was released the following month and returned to Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]