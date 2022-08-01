Japan Reports over 1.4 M. New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,407,103 new coronavirus cases in the past week, a 1.3-fold increase from the previous week.

After the weekly number exceeded one million for the first time in the previous week, the figure rose by a further 353,000 in the reporting period.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, totaled 12,796,276 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

Japan's daily count of new cases hit a record high of around 233,000 on Thursday amid the country's seventh COVID-19 infection wave.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of weekly infection cases at 225,243, followed by Osaka at 140,369, Kanagawa at 98,747, Aichi at 90,983 and Fukuoka at 83,559.

