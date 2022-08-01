Panel Seeks to Indict Ex-Kansai Electric Execs over Scandals

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese panel of citizens has ruled that three former executives of Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> should be indicted over gift and pay scandals, it was learned Monday.

The three are Shosuke Mori, 81, and Makoto Yagi, 72, both former chairman of the Osaka-based power company, as well as former President Shigeki Iwane, 69.

Following the decision, dated July 7, the special investigation squad of the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office will launch a reinvestigation soon.

The three are among the nine former Kansai Electric executives who were put under the scrutiny of the Osaka No. 2 Committee for the Inquest of Prosecution after escaping indictment over the scandals.

As for the remaining six, the committee decided that it is unreasonable for them not to be indicted.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]