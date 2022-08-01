Renowned Japanese Violinist Yoko Sato Dies at 72

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Noted Japanese violinist Yoko Sato died of liver cancer at a hospital in the city of Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, on July 19. She was 72.

Sato, who was born in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, in 1949, started playing the violin at age 3.

After debuting in Moscow at 12, she graduated with top honors from the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory and won the second prize at the Paganini Competition in Italy.

Sato, who was also known as partner of late Japanese artist Masuo Ikeda, made her name as a vocalist and essayist as well.

She moved to Atami with Ikeda in 1982 and worked for culture promotion activities there.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]