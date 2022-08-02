NPT Review Conference Opens amid Rising Nuclear Tensions

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Parties to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty on Monday kicked off a review conference for the treaty for the first time in seven years amid rising concerns about nuclear conflict.

The focus of the NPT review conference is whether participants will reach an agreement on specific issues such as the principle of not using nuclear weapons. The gathering, held at the U.N. headquarters, is set to run until Aug. 26.

The conference opened "at a time of nuclear danger not seen since the height of the Cold War," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a speech at the outset of the meeting.

"Today, humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation," he said. "Humanity is in danger of forgetting the lessons forged in the terrifying fires of Hiroshima and Nagasaki." The two Japanese cities were atomic bombed by the United States in August 1945 in the closing days of World War II.

Guterres urged the world to "reaffirm the 77-year-old norm against the use of nuclear weapons."

