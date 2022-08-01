Diet Set to Hold Debate on State Funeral for Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan broadly agreed Monday to hold an off-session parliamentary meeting on a planned state funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The broad accord was reached between LDP parliamentary affairs chief Tsuyoshi Takagi and his CDP counterpart, Sumio Mabuchi. Details of the off-session meeting will be discussed later.

Meanwhile, Takagi informed Mabuchi of the LDP's plan to postpone a memorial speech for Abe at the Diet, Japan's parliament, to this autumn's extraordinary session.

The LDP and CDP officials also agreed that another extraordinary Diet session, to be convened by the government on Wednesday, will run for five days.

Initially, Mabuchi called for a longer extra session, in order to have the government explain its state funeral plan. The CDP side accepted the schedule on condition that an off-session meeting on the state funeral be held.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]