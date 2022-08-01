Japan Confirms 139,687 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 139,687 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up by some 13,000 from a week earlier, while no prefecture in the country posted a record daily high of new infection cases.

Across the country, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by one from Sunday to 428. Among COVID-19 patients, 93 new deaths were recorded.

In Tokyo, 21,958 new infection cases were confirmed, with the daily count falling week on week for the first time in 13 days, by 429.

Three new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients under its criteria grew by six from Sunday to 29.

The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo rose 23.9 pct from a week before to 32,116.3.

