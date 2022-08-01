Boeing Signs Aircraft Tech Cooperation Pact with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Boeing Co. and Japan's industry ministry signed an agreement Monday to cooperate in the development of technologies for next-generation aircraft.

The same day, the major U.S. aircraft manufacturer opened a research and development center in the central Japan city of Nagoya focusing on plant-derived sustainable aviation fuels, SAFs, and aircraft electrification, among others.

The cooperation pact comes as the aviation industry is facing a challenge to reduce carbon dioxide emissions amid growing global decarbonization efforts.

"We are in the midst of a great transformation to achieve net zero emissions that requires technical innovations in aircraft as well," industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said at a signing ceremony in Tokyo.

In addition to its collaboration with the industry, Boeing announced that it will work with ANA Holdings Inc. <9202> and Japan Airlines <9201> for research on sustainable aircraft technologies, including electric propulsion.

