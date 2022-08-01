Myanmar Junta Claims Detained Japanese Tried to Contact Protesters

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese man who was detained by security authorities in Myanmar on Saturday has admitted that he tried to contact pro-democracy demonstrators in the Southeast Asian country, a spokesperson for Myanmar's national military told Jiji Press on Monday.

The spokesperson did not reveal the identity of the Japanese man, but he is believed to be documentary producer Toru Kubota and have been filming a demonstration against the military, which seized power through a coup in February 2021.

The military apparently hopes to justify the detention of the Japanese citizen by claiming that he had connections with protesters.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]