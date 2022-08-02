Kishida Presents Hiroshima Action Plan for Nuke-Free World

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida presented his Hiroshima Action Plan for a world without nuclear weapons, in an address to a review conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, or NPT, in New York on Monday.

Kishida became the first prime minister of Japan, the only country in the world that has suffered atomic bombings, ever to attend an NPT review conference.

In the speech at the U.N. headquarters, Kishida urged countries to recognize the importance of committing to not using nuclear weapons and called on nuclear powers to enhance transparency on their nuclear capabilities

Referring to Russia's threat to use nuclear weapons in its invasion of Ukraine, Kishida said he "cannot but admit that the path to a world without nuclear weapons has become even harder."

"Nevertheless, giving up is not an option," Kishida stressed. "As a Prime Minister from Hiroshima, I believe that we must take every realistic measure towards a world without nuclear weapons step by step, however difficult the path may be."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]